US President Donald Trump reportedly talked to the Russian President, saying Putin said he "wants to see people stop dying" in the Ukraine war.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic victory after 27 years in Delhi. Know the reasons why AAP has been swept out of power after ruling for 10 years.

A tsunami warning has been issued following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake 129 miles southwest of Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

Bodies of all 10 aboard the fatal Alaska plane that went missing on Thursday (Feb 6) have been recovered.

Trump talked to Putin, says Russian president 'wants to see people stop dying' in Ukraine war: Report

Donald Trump reportedly spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone and discussed the Ukraine war, the US president told the New York Post in an interview aboard Air Force One on Friday. The report didn't mention when the talks exactly took place.

Delhi Election Results: Reasons why AAP is swept out of power after ruling for 10 years

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat in the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday (Feb 8) and stressed that his party would play a "constructive role" in opposition while serving the people.

Tsunami advisory issued after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Caribbean

A tsunami advisory was issued after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 occurred 129 miles southwest of Georgetown, Cayman Islands, according to US monitoring agencies. USGS reported that the earthquake took place at 6.23 pm Eastern Time Saturday.

Alaska plane crash: Bodies of all 10 people recovered. Here’s what we know

The bodies of all 10 people onboard the commercial aircraft Cessna Caravan that crashed in Alaska on Thursday (Feb 6) have been recovered, according to the authorities.

