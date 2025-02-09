A Tsunami advisory was issued after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 occurred 129 miles southwest of Georgetown, Cayman Islands, according to US monitoring agencies. USGS reported that the earthquake took place at 6.23 pm Eastern Time Saturday.

The waves as high as nearly 10 feet were possible in some coastal areas of Cuba, according to the US Tsunami Warning System. The waves of up to three feet could hit Honduras and the Cayman Islands.

Residents urged to 'move inland'

The Cayman Islands government issued a warning message on its website, urging the residents living near the coastline to "move inland".

After initially warning of tsunami threats to more than a dozen countries, the US government monitor later cancelled all but three of its alerts, but said "small sea level changes may occur".

The US Geological Survey said the temblor struck at a shallow depth.

The data suggest that there is a tsunami threat to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, CNN reported further stating that sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents could be a hazard along coasts, beaches, harbours and in coastal waters.

