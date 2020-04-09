Morning news brief: Trump sees light at end of tunnel, and more

Coronavirus in India Photograph:( Reuters )
Coronavirus deaths soar in US, Europe as Trump sees light at end of tunnel
The United States saw nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths for a second day running as the toll soared again in Europe, despite US President Donald Trump's insistence that there is light at the end of the tunnel | Read more
Humanity in times of COVID-19: Trump thanks India, PM Modi for decision on HCQ
United States President Donald Trump has thanked India for its decision to increase exports of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine -- which has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19 | Read more
Coronavirus super spreaders in US: A funeral, a birthday party and a trail of death
Back in late February, when the US thought it had sealed itself off from the coronavirus, a Chicago resident with mild respiratory symptoms went to pay his respects at a funeral as a friend of the family | Read more
Coronavirus-stricken Antarctica cruise ship to dock in Montevideo
The coronavirus-stricken Antarctica cruise ship has been allowed to dock in Montevideo and the passengers will subsequently be flown home, Uruguay's foreign ministry said on Wednesday | Read more
WATCH | WHO reacts to Trump's 'China-Centric' jibe