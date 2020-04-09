Morning news brief: Trump sees light at end of tunnel, and more

Coronavirus deaths soar in US, Europe as Trump sees light at end of tunnel

The United States saw nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths for a second day running as the toll soared again in Europe, despite US President Donald Trump's insistence that there is light at the end of the tunnel

Humanity in times of COVID-19: Trump thanks India, PM Modi for decision on HCQ

United States President Donald Trump has thanked India for its decision to increase exports of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine -- which has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19

Coronavirus super spreaders in US: A funeral, a birthday party and a trail of death

Back in late February, when the US thought it had sealed itself off from the coronavirus, a Chicago resident with mild respiratory symptoms went to pay his respects at a funeral as a friend of the family

Coronavirus-stricken Antarctica cruise ship to dock in Montevideo

The coronavirus-stricken Antarctica cruise ship has been allowed to dock in Montevideo and the passengers will subsequently be flown home, Uruguay's foreign ministry said on Wednesday

WATCH | WHO reacts to Trump's 'China-Centric' jibe



