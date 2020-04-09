Humanity in times of COVID-19: Trump thanks India, PM Modi for decision on HCQ

United States President Donald Trump has thanked India for its decision to increase exports of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine -- which has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York.

India said on Tuesday it would allow limited exports of hydroxychloroquine after Trump urged New Delhi to release supplies of the drug seen as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

A sizeable chunk of the 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine bought by the US to combat the coronavirus pandemic was from India. Trump had earlier acknowledged that PM Modi was "great" when he sought his help to allow the sale of the anti-malaria drug to treat the growing number of COVID-19 patients in America.

To this end, Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, "Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!"

Trump and Prime Minister Modi spoke over the phone last week. During the call, Trump requested Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, of which India is the major producer.

Later, Trump had even said there would be a possible retaliation if India does not give in to the demand.

India has got a request from about 30 countries for hydroxychloroquine--from the US to Brazil to countries in Europe, Gulf and ASEAN. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen E. Biegun regarding COVID-19 cooperation.

