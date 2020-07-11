Morning news brief: Trump confirms 2018 cyberattack against Russia, Roger Stone now a free man and more

Trump confirms US conducted cyberattack against Russia in 2018

The Washington Post reports that during his interview Trump was asked if he had launched a cyberattack. Trump replied, 'Correct'.

Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

Stone was among several Trump associates charged with crimes in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller`s investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 race to boost Trump`s candidacy.

Singapore's ruling PAP wins general election

In a bid to enhance the safety of voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of polling stations was increased from 880 to 1,100.

Facebook mulls ban on political ads ahead of US elections

Bloomberg News on Friday said the potential ban was only being discussed and had not been finalised.



China: COVID-19 origin city Wuhan faces another disaster, flood battered cities along Yangtze river