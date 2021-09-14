Morning news brief: Taliban killing civilians in Panjshir Valley, claims report & more

Reports say the Taliban has been killing civilians in Panjshir Valley. A BBC report referred to a video of a man being gunned down by the Taliban. The Taliban had said earlier that it had entered Panjshir to "protect" the people and their families. A video had surfaced earlier that showed Taliban entering the governor's house in Panjshir.

Meanwhile, amid tensions with China, Taiwan has reportedly urged the Biden administration to rename Taipei's mission in Washington from "Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office" to "Taiwan Representative Office". The move has angered China which it said was against the One-China policy.

Taliban killing civilians in Panjshir Valley, says report

Reports coming in paint a different picture than the claims made by the Taliban saying that they were in Panjshir to protect people.

Taiwan wants its US office to be renamed; China retaliates: Report

Taiwan had earlier renamed its office in Vilnius as "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania", China had hit back by imposing sanctions against Lithuania while recalling its envoy.

Pele ready to leave ICU after tumor removed, daughter says

Brazilian football legend Pele is ready to leave the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital after undergoing surgery for a suspected colon tumour.

Watch: Gravitas- Bizarre article claims China will invade Arunachal