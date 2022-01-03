Morning news brief: Sudan PM's resignation, US def secy contracts Covid and more

To get your day started, here are some stories. Sudan's PM announces resignation after failing to build consensus.

Failing to build consensus, Sudan's PM announces resignation

Under immense pressure from widespread pro-democracy protests, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has announced his resignation. The country has been facing political deadlock after a military coup derailed its transition to democratic rule. Hamdok has not named a successor.

Americans think violence against government can be justified, new polls find

As per the results of two polls released on Sunday, one year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain genuinely concerned about the health of their democracy, with approximately a third believing that violence against the government can occasionally be justifiable.

US defense secretary tests positive for Covid, experiences mild symptoms

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tested positive for Covid. The leader is experiencing mild symptoms and has been quarantining at home. The development is one of the Biden administration’s most high-profile breakthrough coronavirus infections. He was fully vaccinated and also received a booster dose in October.

