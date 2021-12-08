Morning news brief: Putin-Biden talks, US–Saudi Arabia arms deal and more

Saudi Arabia will receive $650 million worth of weapons as part of the arms agreement.Putin bluntly told Biden that Russia is worried about the military activity buildup by Ukraine and NATO.Scott Morrison has confirmed that Australian officials will not attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, joining the United States in a diplomatic boycott of next year’s Games.

Ukraine failed to to comply with the Minsk agreements: Putin informs Biden





Ushakov said Putin bluntly told Biden that Russia is worried about the military activity buildup by Ukraine and NATO. He said Putin touched upon the recent NATO drills in the Black Sea.

US Senate votes down resolution to block $650 million in arms sales to Saudi Arabia



The Senate has rejected a bid to stop a US arms sale to Saudi Arabia. Lawmakers from both parties sought to prevent President Joe Biden’s administration from selling more than $650 million worth of weapons to the country.

Man of his word? Musk again fulfils promise, ‘owns no home’ in US state now





Elon Musk seems to be a man of his word as the billionaire has been fulfilling promises lately.



Watch | Sialkot Lynching: Priyantha Kumara's remains handed to family, kin suspects of 'pre-planned murder'

Watch | Australia joins United States in boycotting Beijing winter Olympics over China's human rights abuses