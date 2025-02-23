The Vatican on Saturday (Feb 22) said that Pope Francis' condition continues to be critical due to a respiratory attack.

Pope Francis in 'critical' condition after 'asthma-like respiratory crisis': Vatican

The Vatican on Saturday (Feb 22) said that Pope Francis had a respiratory attack and his condition "continues to be critical". The attack required "high-flow oxygen" and also blood transfusions.

Elon Musk says all US govt staff must justify their work or lose jobs

Elon Musk, the billionaire advisor to Donald Trump, said Saturday that all US federal employees must justify their work or lose their jobs, hours after the president pushed him to be "more aggressive" in slashing government spending.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu delays Palestinians' release after six Gaza hostages freed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that freeing Palestinian prisoners under the Gaza ceasefire deal will be delayed until Hamas ends its "humiliating ceremonies" while releasing Israeli hostages.

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB demands ICC explanation after India's national anthem played before AUS-ENG match

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought an explanation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after India's national anthem was briefly played at the start of the Australia-England Champions Trophy match in Lahore on Saturday.

