Morning News Brief: Pompeo slams China, US to withdraw visas for foreign students and more

Mike Pompeo slams China's 'Orwellian' censorship moves in Hong Kong



''With the ink barely dry on the draconian National Security Law, Hong Kong authorities are now removing books from libraries, banning political slogans, and requiring censorship in schools,'' he said in a tweet.



US to withdraw visas for foreign students whose classes move online



The United States said Monday it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall because of the coronavirus crisis.



Facebook, Google, Twitter block Hong Kong govt from accessessing user data



"We believe freedom of expression is a fundamental human right and support the right of people to express themselves without fear for their safety or other repercussions," the spokesman said.





Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declines Trump's meeting invitation





"Despite recent discussions about Canada's possible participation, the Prime Minister will be in Ottawa this week to hold scheduled cabinet meetings and take part in a long-planned meeting of parliament," his office said.