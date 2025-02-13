Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met newly appointed US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday (Feb 12).

PM Modi lands in US, meets US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the United States on Wednesday as he began his two-day visit, during which he will meet with US President Donald Trump.

Trump 'okay' with Putin's demand to keep Ukraine out of NATO

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Feb 12) said that he is willing to stand with Russia's demand to keep Ukraine out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Afghanistan Kunduz Suicide Bombing: Islamic State Khorasan claims responsibility, Taliban workers were target

ISKP, the Khorasan Province chapter of the Islamic State, has claimed responsibility for the Tuesday (Feb 11) bombing outside a bank in Afghanistan's Kunduz that killed eight people.

Elon Musk’s X to pay Donald Trump $10 million to settle Twitter ban lawsuit: Report

Elon Musk's social media platform will pay US President Donald Trump $10 million to settle an old lawsuit from 'Twitter' days.

Trump orders US agencies to plan for 'large-scale' staff cuts