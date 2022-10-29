Morning news brief: Paul Pelosi undergoes successful surgery, Russia ends mobilisation, and more 

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was hospitalised with a skull fracture on Friday after he was attacked. In other news, In a close battle for the US Senate in Georgia, Democrats turned to former President Barack Obama for support. Finally, Russia has finally announced an end to its 'partial mobilisation' for Ukraine.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Paul Pelosi undergoes 'successful skull surgery', Biden calls attack 'despicable'

“Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the speaker,” Hammill said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Barack Obama campaigns for Democrats in Georgia ahead of midterms

Obama, a two-term Democrat who left office in 2017, campaigned in Atlanta for Senator Raphael Warnock, who is up against Republican candidate Herschel Walker, who is sponsored by Donald Trump.

'The task set by you has been completed': Russia ends mobilisation for Ukraine, Zelensky expresses doubt

During a live meeting in Kremlin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, "The task set by you of (mobilising) 300,000 people has been completed. No further measures are planned." He further claimed that no additional actions are needed and nearly 82,000 soldiers have already been sent to the area. He informed President Putin of the same.

Watch | Angry protesters target scholars & clerics as Iranians adopt a new symbol of protest

Watch | Gravitas: What is Musk's plan for Twitter?