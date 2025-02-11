At least one person has been reported dead and three injured after two private jets collided in the US on Monday (Feb 10).

Advertisment

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning for Hamas saying "all hell" will break loose unless all Israeli hostages held in Gaza are released by Saturday (Feb 15).

Furthermore, Google changed the name of Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ on Monday (Feb 10) for those using its Maps application in the United States.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

At least one dead, three injured after two private jets collide at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. Watch video

At least one person was killed as two private jets collided in yet another incident in the US on Monday (Feb 10). The latest in a string of aircraft collisions happened at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona around 2:30 pm local time (9:30 PM GMT) when a business jet smashed into another plane after landing at the US airport, said authorities.

Advertisment

Trump warns Hamas 'all hell' will break loose unless Israeli hostages are released on Feb 15

US President Donald Trump issued a stern ultimatum on Monday (Feb 10), warning that "all hell" will break loose unless all Israeli hostages held in Gaza are released by Saturday (Feb 15).

Google falls in line with Trump’s order, changes Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’

Google fell in line with Donald Trump’s executive order by changing the name of Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ on Monday (Feb 10) for those using its Maps application in the United States.

Transgenders, people with 'history of gender dysphoria' can no longer join US military, Hegseth memo enforces Trump's order

Transgender people can no longer join the US army. United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth last week issued a memo preventing transgenders from joining the US military and halting gender transition for those already enrolled.

Donald trump warns 'All Hell' will break loose if Gaza hostages not returned