Morning news brief: Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy, Trump latest comment, more

Twitter boss Elon Musk has warned of social media giant going bankrupt. His statement has come just weeks after his acquisition of the platform. Read this and more in our morning news brief.



Elon Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more officials resign



He also requested the employees to spend at least 40 hours per week in the office along with informing them that remote work will no longer be permitted.

Trump slams reports he was 'livid' at Melania for making him back Mehmet Oz



Haberman, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that Trump was extremely angry and "screaming at everyone" after several of the Republican candidates he backed did not do too well.

Russian withdrawal from Kherson to take at least a week - Kyiv



Russia said on Wednesday that its forces would retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River, which includes Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow had captured since invading Ukraine in February.

Watch | Twitter, Meta: Tech 'bloodbath' continues as tech giants on firing spree