Canada's Liberal Party on Sunday (Mar 9) elected Mark Carney as the country's next prime minister. The final tally showed that the 59-year-old won 85.9 per cent of the ballots cast in the Liberal Party leadership vote.

Advertisment

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has squashed all rumours, saying he is not retiring from ODI cricket following leading India to the Champions Trophy title in Dubai.

In "one of the biggest massacres" since Bashar-al Assad's fall, Syria witnessed over 1,000 killings in the clashes between security forces and Assad regime loyalists since March 6. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that 973 civilians, 125 members of Syrian security forces and 148 Assad loyalists have been killed so far in the clashes.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Mark Carney, next PM of Canada, warns of existential challenge, says US wants 'our country'

Canada's Liberal Party on Sunday (Mar 9) elected Mark Carney as the country's next prime minister. The final tally showed that the 59-year-old won 85.9 per cent of the ballots cast in the Liberal Party leadership vote.

Advertisment

Rohit dismisses retirement rumours after Dubai’s Champions Trophy showdown

Amid all rumours that did rounds on social media surrounding Rohit’s potential all-format retirement, the Indian captain has squashed all such talks, claiming he is not retiring from ODI cricket following leading India to the Champions Trophy title in Dubai.

'Extremely disturbing': Around 1,000 civilians killed in Syria's 'one of the biggest massacres' since Assad's fall

In "one of the biggest massacres" since Bashar-al Assad's fall, Syria witnessed over 1,000 killings in the clashes between security forces and Assad regime loyalists since March 6.

Argentina flooding death toll rises to 16, two girls missing

Argentine authorities on Sunday raised the death toll from flash flooding in the port city of Bahia Blanca to 16 people, while divers searched for two young girls who were swept away in raging waters.

WATCH | Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal possible within weeks: US envoy