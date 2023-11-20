Morning news brief: Javier Milei wins Argentina's presidency, 31 babies evacuated from Gaza hospital, and more

Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from Gaza City's war-torn Al-Shifa hospital Sunday in a high-risk operation, said the United Nations, adding that the babies are now being cared for at Al-Helal Al-Emarati Maternity Hospital in southern Gaza, where they are being assessed and stabilised. In other news, in a political upset, Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian outsider, has clinched victory in Argentina's presidential run-off poll, as per provisional results.

Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from Gaza City's war-torn Al-Shifa hospital Sunday in a high-risk operation, said the United Nations, adding that the babies are now being cared for at Al-Helal Al-Emarati Maternity Hospital in southern Gaza, where they are being assessed and stabilised.

In a political upset, Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian outsider, has clinched victory in Argentina's presidential run-off poll, as per provisional results.

Former US First Lady Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of ex-President Jimmy Carter, died ‘peacefully’ on Sunday (Nov 19) at the age of 96. Last week, she was shifted to a hospice care home in the state of Georgia.

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former President Greg Brockman joined executives at the company’s San Francisco, California headquarters on Sunday (Nov 19) after being invited by interim CEO Mira Murati, according to a report by The Information.