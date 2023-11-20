Ex-US President Jimmy Carter’s wife dies at 96, was diagnosed with dementia in May

Former US First Lady Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of ex-President Jimmy Carter, died ‘peacefully’ on Sunday (Nov 19) at the age of 96. Last week, she was shifted to a hospice care home in the state of Georgia.

There, she had been spending time with her 99-year-old husband, who has been there since February.

Earlier in May this year, she was diagnosed with dementia.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Jimmy Carter said in a statement released Sunday afternoon by the Carter Center.

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

The statement said Mrs Carter died “peacefully, with family by her side.”

Rosalynn Carter’s early life

Born as Eleanor Rosalynn Smith in August 1927 in Plains, a small rural town with fewer than 600 residents, the former first lady even had her hometown in common with her husband.

A steadfast supporter throughout his political journey, she remained by his side in the White House and continued her loyalty during his post-presidential years as a respected international diplomat after his single term concluded in 1981.

Rosalynn Carter’s contribution to society

Yet, she also carved out her own path, championing mental health advocacy and engaging in social justice activism.

In 1987, she established the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, actively participating in the organisation well into her later years.

The Carter Center, a human rights non-profit founded by the couple, acknowledged her contributions earlier this year when revealing her dementia diagnosis.

“Mrs Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life. We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support,” it said in a statement.

“We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

Rosalynn Carter and her husband were also supporters of Habitat for Humanity, raising awareness and funds for the Carter Work Project named for them, and frequently tackling projects themselves as “some of our best hands-on construction volunteers”.

The couple had celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in 2021, and had four children: Jack, Chip, James and Asmy.