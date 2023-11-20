Israel-Hamas war LIVE: 31 babies evacuated from Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital fighting 'serious infections', says WHO
The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 45th day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, Israeli officials have said. Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 13,000 Palestinians, mostly children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Follow WION for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Israel's military released security camera footage which it said showed hostages being brought into Al-Shifa hospital after being taken on October 7 following Hamas' attacks on southern Israel.
This comes as Israel has claimed that the hospital in Gaza city was being used as a command centre by the Palestinian militant group, the allegations have since been denied by Hamas and officials.
The first clip, which appears to be time-stamped 10:53 am (local time) on October 7, shows a man in shorts and a pale blue shirt being dragged through what looks like an entrance hall by five men, at least three of whom are armed.
In the second, seemingly time-stamped 10:55 am (local time), an injured man in underwear is wheeled in on a gurney by seven men, at least four of them armed, as several men in blue hospital scrubs look on.
WION was unable to independently verify the footage.
Hamas said on Saturday that the death toll from fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants in the Palestinian territory had reached 13,000. The toll included over 5,500 children and 3,500 women.
Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from Gaza City's war-torn Al-Shifa hospital Sunday in a high-risk operation, said the United Nations.
In an update, World Health Organization (WHO), babies are now being cared for at Al-Helal Al-Emarati Maternity Hospital in southern Gaza, where they are being assessed and stabilised, reported Al Jazeera.
"Sadly, none of the infants were accompanied by family members, as the Ministry of Health has only limited information, and is not currently able to find close family members," said the UN agency.
WHO also said that all babies are fighting serious infections, while 11 are now in critical condition. Two babies died the night and day before the evacuation could take place, the UN agency added.