Israel-Hamas war LIVE: 31 babies evacuated from Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital fighting 'serious infections', says WHO

Israel's military released security camera footage which it said showed hostages being brought into Al-Shifa hospital after being taken on October 7 following Hamas' attacks on southern Israel.

This comes as Israel has claimed that the hospital in Gaza city was being used as a command centre by the Palestinian militant group, the allegations have since been denied by Hamas and officials.

The first clip, which appears to be time-stamped 10:53 am (local time) on October 7, shows a man in shorts and a pale blue shirt being dragged through what looks like an entrance hall by five men, at least three of whom are armed.

In the second, seemingly time-stamped 10:55 am (local time), an injured man in underwear is wheeled in on a gurney by seven men, at least four of them armed, as several men in blue hospital scrubs look on.

WION was unable to independently verify the footage.