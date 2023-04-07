Morning news brief: IMF chief says India and China to account for half of global growth in 2023, and more

According to the IMF chief, India and China, the two Asian heavyweights, will drive 50% of global growth in 2023. Also, she predicted that economic growth over the next five years will be less than 3%, prolonging the current slowdown. Meanwhile, the New York judge who presided over Donald Trump's arraignment and his family have received threats, as per reports. Stormy Daniels also earlier claimed that she had received "suicide bomber" threats amid the hush money case.

In other news, Israeli Army carried out strikes in Lebanon from where 34 rockets were fired at Israel on Thursday. The Israeli military said rockets have struck targets, including terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hamas in southern Lebanon.

Click on the headlines to read more:

International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that a sharp slowdown will continue in 2023, with India and China remaining to be the only bright spots.

The judge, who presided over Donald Trump's arraignment, and his family have received multiple threats in form of calls, emails and letters following the former president's historic arrest in New York, as per media reports.

The Israeli Army said on Friday (April 7) that it was carrying out strikes in Lebanon from where 34 rockets were fired at Israel on Thursday. In a statement issued at 4.07 am (01.07 GMT), the army said it was striking in Lebanon without providing any further details, the news agency AFP reported. At least three explosions were heard in Lebanon's Tyre region. Speaking to AFP, a resident from a Palestinian refugee camp near Tyre said at least two shells fell near the camp, adding, he heard explosions.

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that King Charles has given his approval to research that will look into the British monarchy's connections to slavery. This comes following a revelation made in an archival document that the British monarchy had linkages to transatlantic slavery.