Morning news brief: Hurricane Ida destroys power lines in New Orleans & more

Amid the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, the US conducted drone strike in Kabul targeting an explosive-laden vehicle in the Afghan capital.

On Monday morning, news wire AFP reported rockets were fired in Kabul however the destination of the rockets was unknown just hours after the drone strike in the Afghan capital.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm as it destroyed power lines in New Orleans causing "catastrophic transmission damage."

US conducts drone strike on explosive-laden car in Kabul

The US military said it had conducted "a self-defence unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike" in Kabul "eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat"

Rockets fired over Kabul, targets unclear: Report

On Sunday evening the US military had carried out "unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike" in Kabul targeting an explosive-laden car.

Hurricane Ida pummels Louisiana; power lines in New Orleans destroyed

The US weather department warned that rainfall of upto 25 to 46 centimetres could lash southern Louisiana even as Hurricane Ida was downgraded to a Category 3 storm.

Tokyo Paralympics: India's Avani Lekhara secures gold in 10m air-rifle standing SH1 final, equals world record

The 19-year-old Avani Lekhara had qualified for the final finishing 7th in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. Avani staged a good recovery after a slow start to advance to the finals.

Watch: 5 faces to watch out for in Afghanistan