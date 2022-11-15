Morning news brief: Hunt warns of tax hike, Biden takes u-turn on Roe v Wade and more

Still reeling from the consequences of 'Trussnomics', UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned that there may be tax hike in the offing. In other news, US President Joe Biden has said his party will not be able to codify Roe v. Wade. Prior to election day, Biden had promised that it will be the first bill he will send to Congress if his party won the House.

'I'm afraid': UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt warns of tax hikes to cope with inflation after Truss fiasco

The new UK government issued a warning on Sunday (November 13) about the upcoming tax increase, particularly for the wealthy ones, as the administration aims to repair the economic damage caused by the Truss administration.

Over 2,000 environment damages filed, Russia must be held responsible, says Kyiv's minister

The Ukrainian Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets on Monday (November 14) said at UN climate talks that Russia must accept responsibility for the environmental damage brought on by its invasion of Ukraine.

Democrats won't be able to codify Roe v. Wade as they lack enough votes, says US President Joe Biden

Despite Republicans poor performance in the midterm elections, US President Joe Biden on Monday (November 14) stated that he does not anticipate being able to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

Republican election denier Kari Lake has lost governor's race in Arizona, reports suggest

An MSNBC forecast and a CNN projection say that Kari Lake has lost the bid to become the next governor of Arizona. Lake is one of the most high-profile Republican candidates to contest in the midterm elections and one of the election deniers to echo former President Donald Trump's views of an election fraud in 2020.

WATCH | Joe Biden meets Xi Jinping in Bali: 3-hr-long meet to fix strained ties?

US President Joe Biden held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid simmering tensions over Taiwan. Both leaders held talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.