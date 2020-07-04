Morning news brief: Global COVID-19 cases exceed 11 million, Bolsonaro dilutes mask law in Brazil, and more

Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million as US notches 57,683 new infections

Global coronavirus cases crossed the grim milestone of 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally. Read more

Trump to criticise 'cancel culture' during Mount Rushmore trip

US President Donald Trump will rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" US history during a visit to Mount Rushmore on Friday amid concerns over holding a large gathering during a pandemic and criticism from Native Americans. Read more

Bolsonaro waters down law requiring people to wear face masks in Brazil

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday sanctioned a law diluting the requirement of wearing face masks in public places to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Read more

Jamal Khashoggi murder: Turkey trial of 20 Saudi suspects begins in absentia

Twenty Saudi suspects including two former aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman went on trial in absentia in Turkey on Friday, accused of killing and dismembering journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Read more