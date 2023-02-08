Morning news brief: Pakistan PM, president and army chief skip Pervez Musharraf's funeral, and more

Pakistan's former president and army chief General (retired) Pervez Musharraf was laid to rest in Karachi on Tuesday (February 7). Musharaff died at the age of 79 last Sunday following a prolonged illness. In Tunisia, President Kais Saied on Tuesday dismissed Othman Jerandi as the foreign minister of the country without citing any reason. This latest firing makes the top diplomat the fourth minister to leave his position since Saied attempted to seize power in July 2021. And United States President Joe Biden, who addressed his second State of the Union address on Wednesday, issued a warning to China that Washington will act to protect if Beijing threatens its sovereignty.

Musharraf's funeral was held at the Malir Cantonment's Polo Ground which was attended by thousands of mourners including his family, relatives, senior Pakistani politicians retired and serving military officials.

Tunisia President Kais Saied is under increasing criticism from the populace, who accuses him of initiating a "coup" in the country that saw the first Arab Spring uprisings in favour of democracy.

Addressing his second State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden issued a warning to China that Washington will act to protect if Beijing threatens its sovereignty, as the schism between the two nations widened over the Chinese spy balloon row.

In what comes as one of the biggest stashes of contraband confiscated, the New Zealand authorities on Wednesday said they had recovered cocaine worth $300 billion, weighing 3.3 tonnes floating in international waters.