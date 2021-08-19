Morning news brief: EU accuses Belarus of using migrants, quake leaves Haiti 'on its knees' and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

EU has condemned what it called Belarus’s “aggressive behavior” in organising illegal border crossings to destabilise the 27-nation bloc. An earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in Haiti had left the Caribbean nation "on its knees."

Click on the headlines to read the full story:

Erdogan says Turkey and UAE making progress after rare meeting

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said regional rivals Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have made progress in relations after holding rare talks with a visiting delegation.

'Direct attack': EU accuses Belarus of using migrants as political weapon

The European Union has accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating the arrival of thousands of people at the borders of Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland in retaliation for sanctions imposed on the former Soviet republic.

Biden says no way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

President Joe Biden has defended his administration's handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying problems were inevitable in ending the 20-year US involvement there.

Quake leaves Haiti 'on its knees' as impatience grows over lack of aid

An earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in Haiti had left the Caribbean nation "on its knees", Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Wednesday, as survivors showed increasing frustration about the sluggish arrival of relief to hard-hit areas.