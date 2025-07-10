/Morning news brief: Earthquake jolts Delhi, NCR; 'Donkey bomb' kills soldier in Colombia, and more

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and other cities of the National Capital Region on Thursday morning. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.4 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake struck Jhajjar at 9:04 am at a depth of 10 Km.

Jay Chaudhry, an alumnus of IIT BHU, has emerged as the wealthiest Indian-American in the United States, with a net worth exceeding $17.9 billion. This fact was revealed in a list of America's Richest Immigrants 2025, which was compiled by Forbes.

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and other cities of the National Capital Region on Thursday morning. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.4 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake struck Jhajjar at 9:04 am at a depth of 10 Km.

The central bank of Pakistan is planning to launch a digital currency, and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad announced that the country is already launching a pilot project for the same. The announcement came on Wednesday (July 9), in which the governor said that legislation is being finalised to regulate virtual assets. At the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore, Ahmad said Pakistan was “building up our capacity on the central bank digital currency” and hoped to roll out a pilot soon.

A bomb attached to a donkey exploded in northwest Colombia on Wednesday, killing a soldier and injuring two others. The attack took place in Valdivia in Colombia's Antioquia department; the authorities attributed it to the ELN, a left-wing extremist group. The conflict-torn South American country faces its worst violence in a decade, with the government suspending peace talks with the group.

Quebec Tourism Council's latest ad targeted at Americans is going viral on social media. The ad starts off with a woman concierge asking a man in French how she could help him. The man replies, "Sorry, I don't speak French. I am just visiting."

