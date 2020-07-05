Morning News Brief: Donald Trump declares 'victory' against COVID-19, cases surge in Mexico, and more

US President Donald Trump gestures during a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the NATO summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London on December 4, 2019. Photograph:( AFP )
Despite surge in COVID-19 cases, US president Donald Trump says 'tremendous victory' nearby in fight against pandemic
The United States is the worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus pandemic with over 2.8 million cases and 130,000 deaths.
Coronavirus: US reports over 43,000 cases, 252 deaths in last 24 hours
The coronavirus figures showed a slight decline after three days of a record-breaking surge in the country including record 57,683 on Friday.
'China’s secrecy, deception and cover-up allowed coronavirus to spread all over world: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Saturday once again accused China of spreading coronavirus across the world, calling for it to be held ‘fully accountable’.
Coronavirus: Mexico becomes fifth-hardest hit country, surpassing France
Mexico has become the fifth hardest-hit country as the death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 30,366 Saturday, propelling it past France in the global pandemic, according to the health ministry.
