Morning News Brief: Donald Trump declares 'victory' against COVID-19, cases surge in Mexico, and more

Despite surge in COVID-19 cases, US president Donald Trump says 'tremendous victory' nearby in fight against pandemic

The United States is the worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus pandemic with over 2.8 million cases and 130,000 deaths.

Coronavirus: US reports over 43,000 cases, 252 deaths in last 24 hours

The coronavirus figures showed a slight decline after three days of a record-breaking surge in the country including record 57,683 on Friday.

'China’s secrecy, deception and cover-up allowed coronavirus to spread all over world: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday once again accused China of spreading coronavirus across the world, calling for it to be held ‘fully accountable’.

Coronavirus: Mexico becomes fifth-hardest hit country, surpassing France

Mexico has become the fifth hardest-hit country as the death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 30,366 Saturday, propelling it past France in the global pandemic, according to the health ministry.

WATCH| Moscow dedicates monument to delivery agents who fed Moscow through lockdown