Death toll in the clashes between the Sudanese military and its paramilitary forces rose on Sunday. At least 56 civilians are reported to have been dead along with tens of fights. About 600 are injured. Meanwhile, a train with hazardous items onboard derailed and caught fire Saturday in US state of Maine. Authorities cited track washout as the reason behind the incident.

In other news, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended an Easter service conducted by the Orthodox Church of the nation, which has lent its full support to the Ukraine war.

Amid a power struggle, the fatal clashes between the military led by army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary resulted in the killing of at least 56 civilians, while injuring 595 others.

A train carrying hazardous items derailed and caught fire Saturday in a village in the northern US state of Maine, officials said adding it may have been caused due to track washout.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended an Easter service conducted by the Orthodox Church of the nation on Sunday (April 16). TASS reported that both exchanged Easter gifts during the holiday service.

