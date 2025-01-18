Canada on Friday (Jan 17) issued a stark warning to the United States, promising that the nation would be hit with a "Trump tariffs tax" if US president-elect Donald Trump follows through on his plan to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Israel's cabinet early on Saturday (Jan 18) approved the much-awaited Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal with Palestinian militants Hamas, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

In other news, TikTok on Friday (Jan 17) announced plans to "go dark" in the United States on Sunday (Jan 19) unless the Biden administration "provides a definitive statement" that the law forcing its sale won't be enforced.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

Canada threatens US with 'Trump tariffs tax,' says ready for 'trade war' over proposed 25% tariffs

Canada on Friday (Jan 17) issued a stark warning to the United States, promising that the nation would be hit with a "Trump tariffs tax" if US president-elect Donald Trump follows through on his plan to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports.

Advertisment

Israel approves ceasefire deal with Hamas, hostage release set to begin Sunday

Israel's cabinet early on Saturday (Jan 18) approved the much-awaited Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal with Palestinian militants Hamas, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

TikTok warns it'll be 'forced to go dark' in US as Supreme Court upholds ban law