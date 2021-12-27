Morning news brief: Brazil dams' failure, Greece tremors and more

To get your day started, here are some stories. Heavy rains induced floods triggered failure of two dams in northeastern Brazil while Greece's southern islands witnessed two strong tremors.

You can also read about Pfizer's pill against Covid being dangerous when taken with other medications, Fauci speaking about improving Covid testing and ‘Let’s go Brandon’ caller insisting he meant no disrespect to US President Joe Biden.

Please click on the headline to read the full story.

Heavy rains induced floods trigger failure of two dams in northeastern Brazil

After weeks of heavy rains, two dams collapsed in northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia. It comes as the rains had already swollen local rivers. The incident has led to flooding in towns across the region. Although roads and bridges were damaged, there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

Greece's southern islands witness two strong tremors

Greece's southern islands witnessed two tremors of a magnitude of 5.2 and 5.4 on Sunday. There were no reports of any damage or casualties till now. The quake was experienced in Crete and the islands of Kassos, Karpathos, Rhodes and Santorini. Tremors of these magnitude are common in the country.

Pfizer's pill against Covid can be dangerous when taken with other medications

In a recent revelation, experts have said that antiviral pills against Covid, may not be safe for everyone. After doctors and pharmacists closely analysed the pills, they concluded that these pills can be life-threatening when taken with other medications, reports NBC.

Fauci speaks about improving Covid testing, says 'We've got to do better'

Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the US, Anthony Fauci has highlighted the need to improve Covid testing all across the US. While speaking to ABC's News Week host Jonathan Karl, Fauci said, "We've got to do better. I mean, I think things will improve greatly as we get into January, but that doesn't help us today and tomorrow."

‘Let’s go Brandon’ caller insists he meant no disrespect to Biden

The prank caller who used an offensive slur 'Let's go Brandon' on a Christmas call with Joe Biden has ensured that he meant no disrespect to the President. "At the end of the day I have nothing against Mr Biden," the 35-year-old Jared Schmeck said. "But I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job. I mean no disrespect to him."