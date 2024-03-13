Morning news brief: Biden, Trump win nominations; Navalny's ally attacked; and more

Joe Biden and Donald Trump have secured nominations for the 2024 US Presidential Elections, setting the stage for a historic rematch. Meanwhile, the UK has called for a full explanation regarding an Israeli raid on a Gaza hospital amid reports of mistreatment of doctors.

In Lithuania, Alexei Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov was attacked with a hammer and tear gas.

Google's AI chatbot, Gemini, has been restricted from engaging in global election queries. Finally, India has seized drugs worth $58 million from a Pakistani boat off the Gujarat coast.

Joe Biden on Tuesday (Mar 12) secured enough delegates to clinch the Democratic Party's nomination for the upcoming US presidential elections in 2024. Hours later, his rival, former president Donald Trump, too clinched the Republican nomination. With these wins, they have set the stage for the US' first election rematch in nearly 70 years.

Amid growing concerns over alleged mistreatment of medical staff in Gaza following an Israeli raid, a UK Foreign Office minister has called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

A close ally of Alexei Navalny, Leonid Volkov, was attacked with a hammer and tear gas outside his house in Vilnius, the capital city of Lithuania.

Google, the Alphabet-owned tech giant, has implemented restrictions on its AI chatbot Gemini, preventing it from answering questions regarding global elections slated to occur this year.