Morning news brief: Biden reverses Trump's transgender military ban, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 26, 2021, 09.03 AM(IST)

US President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Photograph:( Reuters )

Morning news brief: Here are the biggest stories of the morning - from Joe Biden's reversal of Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military, to his vow to revive manufacturing in the country. This and more below - click on the headline to read the full story.

Joe Biden reverses Donald Trump's ban on transgender people in military

In a bid to revive US manufacturing, President Biden signs 'Buy American' order

Google to turn company spaces into vaccination centres: Sundar Pichai

AstraZeneca denounces 'me first' approach to Covid jabs

European Union calls on Russia to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny

House Democrats deliver Trump impeachment charge to Senate

