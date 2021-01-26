Morning news brief: Biden reverses Trump's transgender military ban, and more

Morning news brief: Here are the biggest stories of the morning - from Joe Biden's reversal of Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military, to his vow to revive manufacturing in the country. This and more below - click on the headline to read the full story.

Joe Biden reverses Donald Trump's ban on transgender people in military

In a bid to revive US manufacturing, President Biden signs 'Buy American' order

Google to turn company spaces into vaccination centres: Sundar Pichai

AstraZeneca denounces 'me first' approach to Covid jabs

European Union calls on Russia to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny

House Democrats deliver Trump impeachment charge to Senate