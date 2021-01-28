Morning news brief: Biden freezes arms deal, Trump's coronavirus 'cure' and more

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Jan 28, 2021, 10.26 AM(IST)

Biden's address Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Good morning! Begin your day with WION's daily news brief

Here are the biggest stories of the morning - From Biden freezes controversial arms deals with Saudi Arabia and UAE, to Trump's coronavirus 'cure'. Click on the headline to read the full story.

US President Joe Biden freezes controversial arms deals with Saudi Arabia and UAE

US President Joe Biden warns China over expansionism in Asia

Donald Trump's coronavirus 'cure' effective on UK, South African variants

 

Read in App