Morning news brief: Biden expresses concern over Navalny's arrest, death of Colombia's defense minister, and more

Morning news brief: Biggest stories of the morning - From Biden's concerns over the arrest of Russian critic Navalny, to the death of Colombia's Defense Minister.

Biden raises concerns over Navalny arrest and 'aggression' against Ukraine to Russia

Dutch government says will not bow to curfew riot, deploys force to curb looting

Republican senators signal opposition to Donald Trump impeachment

Crochet doll of Bernie Sanders fetches $40,000 in online auction for charity

Colombia's Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo dies from Covid-19 at age 69

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are fighting against each other over space real estate

Watch: Greece and France sign $3 billion fighter jet deal