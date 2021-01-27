Morning news brief: Biden expresses concern over Navalny's arrest, death of Colombia's defense minister, and more

Morning news brief Photograph:( WION )
Good morning! Begin your day with WION's daily news brief
Morning news brief: Biggest stories of the morning - From Biden's concerns over the arrest of Russian critic Navalny, to the death of Colombia's Defense Minister.
Biden raises concerns over Navalny arrest and 'aggression' against Ukraine to Russia
Dutch government says will not bow to curfew riot, deploys force to curb looting
Republican senators signal opposition to Donald Trump impeachment
Crochet doll of Bernie Sanders fetches $40,000 in online auction for charity
Colombia's Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo dies from Covid-19 at age 69
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are fighting against each other over space real estate
Watch: Greece and France sign $3 billion fighter jet deal