Morning Brief: Zelensky sends defiant Christmas message, China to stop publishing COVID count, and more

Ten months into the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine remains defiant. In a message to Ukrainian citizens, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country will make its own Christmas magic. In other news starting Sunday, China's top health body the National Health Commission will no longer be publishing daily data on COVID-19 cases. As the global community decried Taliban's latest order banning university education for girls, the group has reportedly resorted to using water cannons on students protesting the ban.

On the day that marks 10 months of Moscow's launching of the war that has killed tens and thousands and displaced millions, Zelensky said, "We endured at the beginning of the war - we withstood attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, missile strikes. We will endure this winter because we know what we are fighting for."

As many as 18 people were trapped in an underground gold mine in China's Xinjiang region on Sunday after a cave-in was reported by local news agencies.

40 people were working in the mine, situated 100 kilometres from the border with Kazakhstan when the accident occurred.

A video of Afghan women using a lane as a shield to protect themselves from a water cannon has gone viral on social media. The Taliban have started to opt for different ways to stop women from protesting against the university education ban in Afghanistan for females.

Hundreds of Afghan women have taken to the streets to protest against the Taliban's decision. Protest marches in Afghanistan echoed with slogans like 'education is our right' and 'The Taliban are cowards.'

China's National Health Commission will no longer be publishing daily data on COVID-19 case figures for the country.

The health agency which as per Reuters has been publishing the numbers for the past three years has said that starting Sunday it won't release such data.

However, the agency did not disclose the reasons behind this decision. It is also not known how frequently China will now update Covid information.