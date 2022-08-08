Morning brief: US senate passes Biden's mega bill, Columbia gets first leftish president and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

In a big win for President Joe Biden and his party, the Senate has approved the $750 billion health care, tax, and environment measure proposed by Democrats. The day also witnessed the victory of Colombia's first Leftist president, who made a commitment to combat inequality and bring peace to a nation long tormented by brutal conflicts between the rebels, the government, and drug traffickers. In the realm of sport, Ryan Giggs faces trial for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

In a major victory for Biden, US Senate passes $750bn healthcare and climate bill

After a 27-hour marathon discussion over the weekend where the Republicans tried to derail the package, the Senate on Sunday approved the legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act by a 51-50 party line vote with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Former guerrilla group takes oath as Colombia’s first leftist president

Promising to fight inequality and bring peace to a country long haunted by bloody feuds between the government and rebel groups, Colombia’s first leftist president was sworn into office Sunday.

Court battle for Manchester United and Wales icon Ryan Giggs

The 48-year-old, who most recently served as the Wales national team's coach, has entered a not-guilty plea to the allegations, which carry a potential five-year jail sentence.

Watch: Russia, Ukraine plays blame game over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant attack

Watch: UN nuclear watchdog calls for end to military action near plant