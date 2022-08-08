Court battle for Manchester United and Wales icon Ryan Giggs

In a case that has upended his coaching career, former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs will go on trial on Monday on allegations of physically assaulting and coercively manipulating his ex-girlfriend.

The 48-year-old, who most recently served as the Wales national team's coach, has entered a not-guilty plea to the allegations, which carry a potential five-year jail sentence.

Judge Hilary Manley would preside over the jury trial at a crown court in Manchester, which was scheduled to begin at 10:30 am (09:30 GMT). It is anticipated to go for 10 days.

On November 1, 2020, when police were called to Giggs' home in the Manchester area, he is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, and causing actual bodily damage to her.

He is also accused of assaulting Emma Greville, her younger sister, that same day.

Additionally, he is accused of using coercive and controlling tactics toward Kate Greville during the course of their romantic engagement, which started in 2017 and ended with the alleged assault.

According to the accusation, Greville, 36, was subjected to "isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation, and abuse" as a result of his behaviour.

In November 2020, Giggs was detained by the police at his residence and later freed on bail.

At his initial court appearance in April of last year, he entered a not guilty plea and rejected the accusations.

His trial was scheduled to be heard in January, but it was postponed because of the Covid pandemic's impact on the backlog of court cases.

Chris Daw, the attorney for Giggs, has represented prominent athletes like former England and Chelsea football captain John Terry, who was acquitted in 2012 of racist abuse against teammate Anton Ferdinand.

After being placed on leave following his imprisonment, Giggs resigned as the manager of Wales in June.

He stated that he did not want the team's preparations for this year's World Cup in Qatar to be hampered by "continuous curiosity around this case."

He remains on conditional bail, and has said he looks forward to "clearing my name".

Over the course of his playing career, Giggs made a club-record 963 appearances for Manchester United, where he captured 13 Premier League championships and two Champions League trophies.

After David Moyes was fired at the end of the 2013–14 season, he took interim control of Old Trafford, where he later started his coaching career. Prior to that, he served as Louis van Gaal's assistant for two years.

Wales qualified for Euro 2020, just their second major tournament appearance since the 1958 World Cup, after Giggs was named manager in January 2018.

Shortly before another court case involving a prominent football player, Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, his trial begins.

In a case involving seven women, the Frenchman is scheduled to go on trial in Chester, northwest England, on Wednesday. He is charged with rape and violence.

City has suspended Mendy, who contests the charges.

(With inputs from agencies)