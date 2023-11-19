Morning brief: US says no deal reached to pause Israel-Hamas war, Sam Altman to launch new AI venture, & more

Earlier it was reported that Israel and Hamas might soon announce a five-day fighting pause in Gaza in exchange for the return of hostages. But White House later clarified that Washington has not reached any such deal but the Biden administration will continue to 'work hard' to conclude one. Meanwhile, ex-OpenAI boss Sam Altman is reportedly in the works of launching his own AI venture. Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman, who resigned in protest over Altman's firing, is anticipated to join Altman's new venture, as reported by Reuters. In another major development, the UK govt has been accused of censoring its critics and blacklisting them from govt-funded events.

White House clarifies on potential deal to pause Israel-Hamas war

Israel and Hamas are reportedly at the brink of closing an agreement to reach a five-day pause in fighting in exchange for the return of women and children held hostage by Hamas in the blockaded Gaza Strip, Washington Post reported.

Sam Altman, recently sacked CEO of OpenAI, is reportedly gearing up to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture, according to sources familiar with his plans. The move comes on the heels of Altman's abrupt departure from OpenAI, a company known for its popular product, ChatGPT.

The UK government is increasingly monitoring the online activities of its potential critics and is blocking them out of government-funded events, a new Observer report has claimed.

Donald Trump, a frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has pledged to scrap a Pacific trade initiative spearheaded by President Joe Biden if he becomes the president of the country.

Watch: Israel-Palestine war: Airstrikes continued to hammer the southern sector of Gaza