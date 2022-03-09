Morning brief: US rejects Poland plan to offer Ukraine fighter jets, Ukraine gives up on joining NATO, & more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict reaches its 14th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country has given up on NATO membership as the alliance is not prepared to accept Ukraine and is afraid to confront Russia.

In other news, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has signed a decree providing free menstrual products to women from low-income groups.

Ukraine under attack: Here's why US rejected Poland's plan to offer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

The United States has rejected Poland's offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US airbase, saying it was "not tenable" as the proposal raised "serious concerns" for the entire NATO alliance.

Zelensky gives up on joining NATO, says he does not want to lead a nation 'begging something on its knees'

Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine will no longer be seeking NATO membership.

"I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that ... NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine," Zelensky said in an interview.

UN nuclear watchdog no longer receiving data from Chernobyl, expresses worry about the 130 trapped workers

In a statement Tuesday, the UN watchdog said that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer sending data to them. The agency also expressed concern for staff operating under Russian guard at the Ukrainian facility.

'You are beyond essential': On women's day, Brazil's sexist President backtracks from 'menstrual poverty' row

Five months after vetoing a similar measure, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree Tuesday ensuring that low-income women and girls can get free menstrual supplies.

The far-right leader signed the executive order on International Women's Day, two days before Congress was scheduled to vote to override his veto.

