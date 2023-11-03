LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Morning brief: UN experts call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, Bankman-Fried found guilty, and more

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Nov 03, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Morning new brief Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Check out what's making news around the world in WION's morning news brief

United Nations-mandated experts have called for a ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war. They have warned of a 'grave risk of genocide' in Gaza Strip. In other news, FTX-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty of defrauding customers. He was charged with seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. Read this and more in WION's morning news brief.

trending now

During the trial, Eric said he was not aware of the financial statements which lawyers say – and the judge ruled – helped fraudulently inflate the value of their father Donald Trump’s business.

Trump


Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu told reporters that the 2+2 dialogue will be a key part of Blinken’s trip to Asia.

Israel

The feature is only available in limited locations, and hence couldn't be tested by WION. However, the Guardian reports that, while results vary, its testing of the said feature rendered "various stickers portraying guns" when the three terms mentioned above were searched.

AI

Video: 'Polluted' world cups worries players, complaints of breathlessness

×

RELATED

Lufthansa's Soaring Prospects: Strong travel demand fuels optimism for 2023 and beyond 

US House passes $14 billion aid package for Israel, without Ukraine; to be rejected by Senate

Biased AI? New WhatsApp feature imagines Palestinian children with guns and Israelis with books