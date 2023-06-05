Morning brief: Sonic boom rocks Washington, Moscow arrests scores of Navalny supporters, and more

The Monday morning in Asia was blued out by an unprecedented development from across the Atlantic as newsrooms worldwide aired the news of sonic boom which echoed over Washington, following which an F-16 fighter jet chased an aircraft. In Moscow, scores of supporters of the Kremlin critic Alexie Navalny were arrested sending shockwaves across multiple global capitals.

Click on the headlines to read more:

A sonic boom rattled Washington on Sunday (June 4) as two F-16 fighter jets were scrambling to intercept an unresponsive aircraft that later crashed in Virginia. The F-16s responded to an unresponsive Cessna 560 Citation V aircraft over Washington, DC, and northern Virginia, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement. Speaking to the news agency Reuters, a person familiar with developments said that four people were on board the Cessna.

As the Ukraine war shows no signs of abetting and nears 500 days of conflict, the situation inside Russia remains stifling. In the latest move to stifle opposition, Russia arrested more than 100 supporters of opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Sunday. The people, as per a protest monitoring group, had taken to the streets to mark the 47th birthday of their jailed leader.

A video doing round on social media shows a security guard locking down the office door of a Gurugram-based startup near New Delhi allegedly with employees still inside.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly met the protesting wrestlers at his official residence in the New Delhi capital city late Saturday night.