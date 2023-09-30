Morning brief: Republicans reject bill meant for funding US govt, Jaishankar slams Canada, and more

US: House Republicans on Friday rejected a bill presented by their leader meant for funding the government. The House, in a 232-198 vote, rejected a measure which would have extended the government funding by 30 days and stopped the agencies from shutting down.

Republicans in the House of Representatives of the United States on Friday (Sep 29) rejected a bill for temporarily funding the government which was proposed by their leader, ensuring that the federal agencies will partially shut down, starting from Sunday.

The US has called on the Serbian leadership to withdraw forces and ‘a large military buildup’ from the border with Kosovo, a separatist region. The buildup is a result of ongoing tensions between Kosovo’s majority Albanians and minority ethnic Serbs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the country on Saturday (Sep 30) on the first anniversary of parts of four Ukrainian regions- Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia- being incorporated into Russia.

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who will be concluding his visit to the United States, on Friday (Sep 29) spoke about the ongoing diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

