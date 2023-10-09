Morning brief: Israel music fest turns into death ground, Afghanistan quake kills over 2,400, & more

In the latest, the Israeli rescue service Zaka confirmed on Sunday (Oct 8) that paramedics had recovered 260 lifeless bodies from a music festival that had drawn thousands of participants and was later targeted by Hamas militants. Additionally, nations around the world have been compelled to take measures to ensure the safety of their citizens and prevent potential unrest. Here is a glimpse of how the war has affected global security. In other news, the death toll from the earthquake in Afghanistan has crosses 2,400. Japan, on the other hand has issued a tsunami advisory for some coastal regions.

Click on the headlines to tread more.

The Israeli rescue service Zaka on Sunday (Oct 8) confirmed that 260 dead bodies were retrieved by the paramedics from a music festival which was attended by thousands of people and later was attacked by Hamas militants.



The total death toll is likely to go higher as other paramedic teams work in the area. In the videos shared on social media platforms and by Israeli news outlets, dozens of festival goers were seen running across an open field as gunshots were fired. Many of them were gunned down as they tried to flee and some hid in the fruit orchards.

The death toll in the devastating earthquake that struck Afghanistan has surpassed the grim milestone of 2,400 as rescue efforts are still on to save people trapped under the rubble.

In a press conference on Sunday (Oct 8), Janan Sayeeq, spokesman for the Ministry of Disasters, said in a message to Reuters that the toll had risen to 2,445, but he revised down the number of injured to “more than 2,000”. Earlier, he had said that 9,240 people had been injured.

Japan has issued a tsunami advisory for some coastal regions early on Monday. The advisory as per reports was issued after a series of shallow earthquakes in the Izu islands in the Pacific Ocean.

A Reuters report citing Japan's national broadcaster NHK said that the tsunami had already arrived in some island areas, where waves as high as 60 centimetres (24 inches) were reported.

