Morning brief: Hamas accuses Israel of killing 29 Gazans awaiting aid; internet outages in West Africa, & more

At least 29 people were killed and more than 150 injured in the Gaza Strip in two separate attacks by Israel while they were waiting for aid, said the health ministry of Hamas-ruled Gaza. In the first firing, eight people were killed after Israeli forces carried out an airstrike on Al-Nuseirat camp's aid distribution centre in the central Gaza Strip, said Palestinian health officials.

At least a dozen African nations were ‘severely’ impacted after several operators on Thursday (Mar 14) reported failures in undersea internet cable networks. The cause of the disruption was not immediately clear but experts said it pointed to ‘something larger’.

Donald Trump's latest attempts to have the criminal charges for illegally holding onto classified government documents were dismissed by a federal judge on Thursday (Mar 14). Donald Trump had asked the judge to dismiss the indictment against him on several fronts.

In a landmark verdict, a Michigan jury on Thursday (March 14) convicted a father for manslaughter over the crimes of his child. James Crumbley, the father of a teenager who in 2021 killed four of his classmates in a mass shooting, has been found guilty after his wife Jennifer Crumbley was found culpable in a similar trial in February.