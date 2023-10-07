Morning brief: 6 dead Ecuadorian inmates linked to murder of presidential candidate, 53 killed in Sikkim

In the latest, the Ecuadorian prison authorities revealed that six people who lost their lives in a prison on Friday were under suspicion in connection with the murder of anti-corruption presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Sikkim flash floods have so far killed at least 53, with over 140 still missing. In other news, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has presented medical documents to the court to request protective bail.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Six inmates were killed on Friday during a disturbance inside a Guayaquil prison, becoming the latest incident of unrest to strike Ecuador's penal system. In a statement, the SNAI national prison authority said that the disturbance occurred in one of the cellblocks of the Guayas 1 prison. Guayas 1 is one of five facilities that make up a large prison complex in Guayaquil. The Ecuadorian prisons agency revealed that six people who died in a prison on Friday were suspected of being involved in the murder of anti-corruption presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Tragedy has struck the northeastern state of Sikkim as flash floods and cloudbursts have wreaked havoc, resulting in the loss of at least 53 lives, including seven soldiers.

Additionally, 27 more bodies were discovered in the Teesta riverbed in neighbouring West Bengal over the past three days.

Over 140 people are still missing, while thousands have been displaced by the calamity.

Amazon on Friday (Oct 6) launched its first pair of prototype satellites for its planned Kuiper internet network. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket emblazoned with the Amazon logo lifted off from Cape Canaveral shortly after 18.00 GMT, carrying the two Kuiper test satellites. This launch is Amazon's first step before it deploys thousands more (satellites) into orbit to beam internet service globally and compete with SpaceX's Starlink.

Also watch | Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif submits medical reports to court for protective bail