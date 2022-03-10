Morning brief: 35,000 people flee from Ukraine, Japan PM congratulates S.Korea's President-elect, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict reaches its 15th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address announced that amid the violence, on Wednesday 35,000 people managed to flee the country via humanitarian corridors.

In other news, Assembly poll elections for the five Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab will be announced today. Stay tuned to WION for regular updates.

Click on the headline to read more:

From Ukraine's besieged cities, 35,000 escaped via humanitarian corridors: Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, during a video address said that at least 35,000 civilians had been evacuated from besieged cities. Three humanitarian corridors had enabled residents of Sumy, Enerhodar, and the area around Kyiv to flee.

LIVE | India Assembly Election Result 2022: In early counting, BJP ahead in UP, Congress in Punjab

The counting votes in five states that went to polls in the last one month has started today.

The outcome of the vote count will determine the fate of the BJP, which now controls four of the five states, and the Congress, which controls Punjab.

Japan PM congratulates South Korea's President-elect Yoon, looks for improvement in ties

The election of Yoon Suk-yeol as South Korea's next president has been welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who said he hoped to work closely with the new president elect to rebuild healthier ties with the neighbour.

Gleaning lessons from Putin's attack on Ukraine, Australia decides to increase its troops to 80,000

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Australia will increase its defence forces by 30 per cent by 2040, calling that the largest build-up in peacetime.

Invoking the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Peter Dutton stated that the move is absolutely necessary.

Watch | US hunts for alternative oil supply as sanctions against Russia's oil sparks price rise