More than million across US left without power as storm batters the nation's south; at least 10 reported dead

At least 10 people have died across five southern US states as a series of storms battered them with damaging winds, golf-ball-sized hail and tornadoes. NBC reports that four people died in Kentucky, three perished in Alabama, and one each were found dead in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. As per the website Poweroutage.us, the powerful storm system has also reportedly left more than 650,000 homes and businesses in Kentucky and Tennessee without power. Other estimates put the number of people left without power at more than one million.

The weather on Friday left 60 million people under the threat of a severe storm. Additionally, nearly 80 million people in Texas, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and more were under high wind alerts.

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear has signed a state of emergency and put 400 National Guard members on notice.

"We have already lost way too many people due to flooding, tornadoes and other weather events, so we want everybody to be safe today," he said at a press conference on Friday morning.

The same evening, Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg too declared a state of emergency as severe storms, and high winds posed danger to lives and property.

The National Weather Service has warned that as the storm pushes northward, it "will produce a swath of heavy snow from the Upper Midwest through New England Friday and Saturday."

"Significant sleet and freezing rain is possible just south of the heaviest snow," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

