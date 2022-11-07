More than 50 US high school students may have to retake tests as SATs 'fly out of truck'

To some extent, examinations can be a headache for students, but giving a test twice can be irritating. A bizarre incident happened in the United States as more than 50 high school students in Texas might have to take the tests again after test papers were lost in transit as they apparently flew out of a UPS truck.

In the US, the SAT is a standardised test that is widely used for college admissions across the nation. But some of the Texas high school students are in a state of confusion as their test papers are either flown out of the truck which was transporting them. They were lost or destroyed.

US media outlets reported on Monday (November 7) that the incident related to El Paso Independent School District will impact the students of the school who took their SATs on October 27. The reports mentioned that the staff recovered all but 55 tests.

The school told CNN that they are working on determining a "remedy" for those students who are impacted by the incident. The school also added that it is currently working with the College Board to find a solution.

WATCH | WION Climate Tracker: Are rich countries reluctant to pay compensation?

As quoted by media reports, the El Paso ISD officials stated: "El Paso ISD is working closely with the College Board to determine a remedy for the El Paso High School students whose SAT exams were lost in transit after they were securely submitted to UPS."

UPS apologised to the students and in a statement to CNN, it said that "our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation."

"The driver's actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him. Safely meeting our service commitments is UPS's first priority," the statement added.

As per the school district, those students whose papers are lost will be able to take the ACT on December 10 at no cost. It is also a standardised test used for college admissions in the US.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.