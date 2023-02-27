Model Abby Choi's in-laws charged after body parts, skull discovered by police

The police in Hong Kong have pressed murder charges against the former in-laws of a Chinese model and influencer whose dismembered body parts and skull were found in a refrigerator and pot respectively at a village house near the Chinese border.

Abby Choi, the deceased model was allegedly killed by her father-in-law and brother-in-law according to the authorities. They have also arrested Choi's ex-husband and charged him with murder as well. Meanwhile, the former mother-in-law faces a count of perverting the course of justice.

All four are expected to be paraded in front of the magistrate on Monday. On Sunday, the police also arrested another woman, thought to be involved in an affair with the ex-husband's father. She allegedly assisted the other suspects and provided the place to execute the crime.

The gruesome murder came to light after officers discovered Choi's body following a missing persons report.

The authorities suggested that Choi was attacked when she was in a car with a fatal blow to the head. Choi was presumably unconscious when she was brought to the rural village home in Tai Po - an area close to the border with mainland China.

“There’s a hole on the right side rear on the skull, so the pathologist believes that that should be the fatal attack on the victim,” said Superintendent Alan Chung.

He added that Choi had been embroiled in financial disputes with his ex-husband and family. The dispute involved ten of millions of Hong Kong dollars as the ex-family was unhappy with how the model handled her finances.

Choi had a legion of followers on her social media accounts. The 28-year-old had more than 100,000 followers on Instagram alone and she routinely shared her glamourous life on the platform.

She had recently attended a Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. Her most recent post showed a photoshoot with L'Officiel Monaco.

