/Minneapolis ICE shooting: Vice President JD Vance blames 'far-left radicalisation' for 'incident'; slams media for 'coverage'

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (January 8) addressed the shooting incident involving ICE officers in Minnesota. Leavitt claimed that federal law enforcement is increasingly being targeted and said the Trump administration would intensify its efforts to remove what she described as ‘criminal illegal alien criminals, rapists, and killers’. She stressed that federal agents would maintain a strong presence in Minnesota despite mounting criticism. Her statement placed blame squarely on left-wing activists, whom she accused of fostering hostility toward federal officers. While sharp, the rhetoric echoed a familiar White House line used against Democratic leaders who oppose ICE operations in their cities.

Vice President JD Vance followed, unveiling a new inter-agency task force aimed at tackling immigration-related fraud. He also announced the creation of a new assistant attorney general position with nationwide authority, starting with investigations in Minnesota. Although the initiative appeared only loosely connected to the shooting, Vance framed it as part of a broader effort to address what he called widespread fraud that has “defrauded the American people.” He singled out Minnesota as a focal point, citing childcare fraud and explicitly blaming “Somali immigrants and others.”

Walz is a joke: JD Vance

Vance also criticised the media for the coverage of the Minneapolis shooting. Reading from a CNN headline, he insisted the incident should be labeled an “attack” rather than an accident. “This was an attack on federal law enforcement, on law and order, and on the American people,” Vance said, accusing news outlets of misrepresenting the facts and endangering officers through their reporting. He also dismissed criticism from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who has questioned the federal account of events. Calling Walz “a joke,” Vance accused the governor of enabling fraud and said he had no interest in the governor’s objections.

Throughout the briefing, Vance repeatedly linked the shooting to what he described as a broader campaign by Democrats and activists to undermine ICE. He alleged, without providing evidence, that a network of left-wing groups aims to harass, dox, and physically obstruct federal agents. Addressing the death of Renee Good, Vance said her killing was tragic but argued it was ultimately the result of “far-left radicalisation.” He accused her of interfering with a lawful enforcement action and claimed she drove her vehicle toward an ICE officer, forcing the agent to act in self-defense.

While acknowledging that “nobody wants an American citizen to be killed,” Vance insisted the blame lies with what he called reckless rhetoric from the left. He rejected suggestions that aggressive ICE raids might have contributed to tensions, instead arguing that Democrats have “rallied a mob” against law enforcement.

ICE agent has ‘absolute immunity’: JD Vance

Vance also defended the decision to sideline Minnesota state authorities from the investigation, saying that the ICE agent involved has “absolute immunity” as a federal officer. He argued it would be unprecedented for local officials to prosecute a federal agent acting in the line of duty. Much of Vance’s frustration centered on press coverage. He accused journalists of portraying the ICE agent as a “federal assassin” and described the reporting as one of the most egregious media failures he had ever seen.