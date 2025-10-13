/Military campaign not over in Gaza, great opportunities ahead: Netanyahu

Ahead of the hostages' release on Monday (October 13), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a video message saying the release of the captives is the “beginning of a new era” for the country.

“This is an emotional evening. An evening of tears. An evening of joy, because tomorrow sons will return to their homeland. Tomorrow marks the beginning of a new era – a path of healing, a path of rebuilding," the Israeli PM said. Netanyahu added there are “also great opportunities – we will seize them,” without elaborating. The Israeli PM also warned that the “military campaign is not over” and that Israel’s enemies are “trying to recover in order to attack us again."

IDF declares ‘victory’ in Gaza war

Meanwhile, the chief of staff of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), Gen. Eyal Zamir, declared Israel's "victory" over Hamas. He said that the military pressure exerted on Hamas in the past two years, alongside a “complementary diplomatic move,” has brought about “victory” over the Palestinian terror group.

“We will continue to act to shape a security reality that will ensure that no threat to the State of Israel and its citizens will loom from the Gaza Strip,” Zamir said. “With the return of the hostages, we are fulfilling one of the important goals for which we went to war, an objective that is a national, moral, and Jewish commitment,” he added.